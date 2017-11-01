Last Thursday morning the St Andrews U14A water polo team set off by bus to participate in the annual ITEC Grey College Bloemfontein Tournament. The boys were naturally excited as they were going to test their skills against some of the top polo schools in the country.

In their four pool matches, they beat St John’s 4-3 and Pearson 3-1, drew 3 all with hosts Grey College and lost 2-4 to Paul Roos Gymnasium. This meant that they ended second in their pool and had to face the much fancied Reddam House, in their quarter-final encounter. The boys tried hard but were well beaten 3-8 by the eventual tournament winners.

This left the U14As, with two further matches, to determine their final placing. They met arch-rivals Grey PE and played some superb polo to end the game at 4 all. Unfortunately, the team lost the dreaded penalty shoot. In the sides final encounter at the tournament they played Clifton College and again managed to draw the game, this time, 3 all. Both sides shared the 7th spot at the tournament.

“All in all the boys learnt much from this Bloemfontein experience. They need to keep working hard at their skills and raise their level of play if they want to be more successful in the future.

The team were a pleasure to take away, even though some of the music played on the bus trip left much to be desired!” coach Luc Hoefnagels said.

Grey Water Polo Day

Over the past weekend, the water polo club headed to Port Elizabeth for the annual Grey Water Polo Day. It was a typical windy Port Elizabeth day but that did not deter the boys from enjoying the competitive nature of the day.

The results were as follows:

U14B

Beat Grey u14D 8-2, Beat Grey u14C 5-3, Lost to Grey u14B 5-1

5th team

Lost to Kingswood 2nds 6-4, Lost to Graeme u15A 5-3, Lost to Grey 5th team 4-3

4th team

Beat Grey 5th 5-1, Drew to Grey 4th 2 all

3rd team

Beat Grey 4ths 6-2, Lost to Grey 3rds 2-1, Beat Graeme 1sts 5-2

2nd team

Beat Woodridge 1sts 10-1, Lost to Grey 1sts 6-2, Beat Grey 2nds 3-1

1st team

Beat Kingswood 1sts 4-2, Beat Grey 2nds 5-3, Lost to Grey 1sts 6-2

Thanks must go to the College coaches for taking their teams and for their assistance on the day.

Eastern Province Water Polo

After rigorous provincial water polo trials over the past weekend, the following boys have been selected to represent Eastern Province at the National Water Polo championships in December.

U14 A and B Squad (No image)

Matthew Dovey, Oliver Rose, Richard Leach, Cameron Rafferty and Jordan Dare

Then selected to the prestigious E.P u18A team