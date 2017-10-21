Following several incidents and serious accidents involving stray cattle and other animals an integrated operation to round them up was held in Grahamstown last Thursday.

The SAPS Stocktheft Unit and Vispol worked in conjunction with the Makana Municipal Parks Department, Traffic Department and Makana Rate Payers Association members.

The object of the operation was to collect all stray animals in the Grahamstown area and to enforce the Animal Identification Act by impounding all unclaimed animals.

A total of 131 cattle and eight donkeys were collected in and around Grahamstown.

A total of 11 J534’s to the value of R5700 were issued to owners for Failing to Brand Animals before releasing them to owners who claimed them.

Five donkeys were handed over to Mrs Wolmarans, the head of the Makana Donkey Care facility.

In total, 128 cattle were claimed by owners and 13 were transported to the Alexandria pound.

Enquiries Captain Mali Govender 082 779 7123.