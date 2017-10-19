St Andrews College rowers are currently in Boston, in the USA, preparing to participate in the 53rd Head of the Charles Regatta which takes place this coming weekend.

The sponsors for this event are Mimecast.

The SAC Youth Eight

Alexander Pezarro (cox), Ben Kroon (stroke seat), Liam Litte (seven seat), Dane van Duren (six seat), Caleb Jevon (five seat), Geir Wilson (for seat), Sebastian Paton (three seat) Joshua Purdon (two seat) and James Waddell (bow seat).

The SAC Youth Four

Elliot Apps (cox), Richard Southern (stroke seat), James MaoRobert (three seat), Yalusi Mayosi (two seat) and John Kelly (bow seat).

The SAC Youth Quad

Mark Duthie (cox), Brendan Mouritzen (stroke seat), Daniel Zahn (three seat,) Logan Smit (two seat) and Jason Thomas (bow seat).

The coaches are Chris Holliday, Ben Whitfield and Harry Townsend.

Livestream

The race can be followed live on Sunday using the following link https://livestream.com/row/hocr-2017 from 18/10/17, 11:12:02 am: ‪+267 71 321 474

College race times (South African time):

Event 41 – 17:36 – Men’s Youth Fours

Event 42 – 18:26 – Men’s Youth Coxed Quad

Event 43 – 18:45 – Men’s Youth Eights