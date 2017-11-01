The St Andrews Junior Preppies staged a superb performance of `Annie’ – the well-known screenplay of a foster child who overcomes hopelessness and a `hard-knock life’ to look for the sunshine in Tomorrow. Somewhere Over the Rainbow, the skies were blue in the end, and Annie found her forever home, together with a stray mutt called Sandy.

A cleverly spun musical that had everyone’s toes tapping to well-known tunes, Annie was performed with aplomb to local schools and current parents last week.

Annie was played by Bontle Ramokolo and her dancing partner was Nhlahleni Citwa.