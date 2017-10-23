Since the end of the last term, the St Andrews major-sport swimmers have been growing from strength to strength, posting some significant times as the present season heads towards its end.

Haydn John has been pushing himself hard, attending as many galas as he can. He won first place in the 50-metre breaststroke at the 2nd A-League Gala in early September and thereafter made two finals for the 100-metre and 200-metre breaststroke at the annual four-day Aquabear Gala held just before Half-Term.

Craig Macpherson swam his first club gala at the end of July and from this point onwards he has demonstrated a single-minded focus on improving his times. In the Aquabear Gala, his third club gala of the season, he made it into three breaststroke finals and even managed a standard time for the 100-metre breaststroke!

Iain Macpherson was, unfortunately, unable to attend the Aquabear Gala, which was disappointing as he had previously won three first-place finishes at the 1st A-League Gala in early August and was looking set to improve on all of his times.

Joshua Orsmond swam two standard times in the 400-metre freestyle and the 200-metre Individual Medley at the 1st A-League Gala. And a few weeks later, he swam a second standard time for the 400-metre freestyle, a standard time for the 200-metre freestyle and a colours time for the 100-metre butterfly at the Aquabear Gala. He was also awarded a silver for the 1500-metre freestyle at this gala.

Davoren Swales swam two standard times for the 50-metre and 100-metre freestyle, and a colours time for the 50-metre breaststroke at the 1st A-League Gala. He repeated these achievements in different events at the Aquabear Gala a few weeks later. He swam a standard time for the 50-metre and 100-metre breaststroke and a colours time for the 100-metre freestyle, achieving these times in three out of the five finals he qualified for.

Martin Wolmarans has established himself as St Andrews most prominent and successful swimmer of the year. He has swum in five separate galas over the last few months and has done extraordinarily well in them. He has now earned his reputation as a school-record maker and a school-record breaker.

Martin broke Max Kieser’s 2012 school-record for the Under 15 50-metre freestyle at the BCA July Short Course Gala in East London and then broke his own record two months later at the Aquabear Gala, finally setting the record at 25.75 seconds which is very nearly a whole second faster than the initial record. He was awarded a Bronze Medal at the Aquabear Gala for this event.

Martin repeated this pattern by breaking John Maree’s 2013 school-record for the Under 15 100-metre freestyle, first at the Infinity Short Course Gala and then again at the Aquabear Gala, knocking over two seconds off the original record to achieve a time of 57.8 seconds.

He then set two of his own school records. One for the Under 15 200-metre freestyle at the BCA July Short Course Gala, swimming this distance in 2 minutes and 11.94 seconds. And the other for the Under 15 400-metre freestyle at the Nedbank Madibaz Swim Meet, posting a time of 4 minutes and 44.18 seconds.

And finally, Martin broke another of John Maree’s 2013 school-records, this time for the Under 15 100-metre backstroke, shaving off 54 split-seconds to achieve a time of 1 minute and 4.28 seconds at the Infinity Short Course Gala, held at St George’s Prep.

In a similar vein, new arrival to major-swimming, Cameron Rafferty, has just broken two of John Maree’s 2012 Under 14 50-metre and 100-metre freestyle school-records, shaving two splits off the 50-metre record to achieve a time of 27.67 seconds and twenty splits off the 100-metre record to achieve a time of 1 minute and 2.74 seconds at the recent 3rd A-League Gala.

Well done to all of the swimmers on what is becoming an impressive and unforgettable season!

Report by Mr J. Walters, Teacher-in-Charge of SAC Swimming, 21 October 2017