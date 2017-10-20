The St Andrews College’s Reading and Watching Club was established about a year ago by Nic Kroon. Even though it has been a quiet term, their club has a membership of approximately 12 pupils and a wonderful story has emerged about two pupils who have discovered and shared the joy of reading.

I was privileged to interview these young men, Lwando Nyati and Callum Bowes. The story began when these pupils met each other in Grade 10 as Newboys to College. At the beginning, they struggled to find their place in the school and Callum encouraged Lwando to read as a way to quietly escape the busyness and sometimes difficulties of school life. Lwando told me that the first book he read after Callum had pushed him to read was “Spud”. In his words: “It was hilarious, in some ways a bit like College”. He enjoyed the camaraderie amongst the boys which he feels here at College. When asking Callum how he thought Lwando had changed since he found his love for reading he said, “Reading has changed Lwando’s personality and it has helped him with his English which has improved dramatically.”

Lwando is currently reading Sapiens – A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari and his favourite quote is:

“Education is the most powerful weapon that one can use to change the world” – From Nelson Mandela’s Long Walk to Freedom

Callum is reading Shoe Dog – A memoir by the creator of Nike, Phil Knight and said that he is finding it interesting to discover how the brand came about and what the brand has become today.

His favourite quote is: “Reading is knowledge, knowledge is knowing which can be used to succeed in life.” This is Callum’s belief so it’s his own work.

These pupils aim to encourage their fellow pupils to read and to introduce them to a wonderful environment of enjoying books and all that they have to offer on various subjects.

They wish to develop a reading programme for underprivileged people so that they can explore a world of imagination and knowledge.

They, together with the College Librarian, Vuyokazi Jamieson are looking to introduce a programme called ‘Extreme Reading’ in which they will encourage people to take a selfie of themselves reading in extreme places which will then be shared online on #Extremereading. Mrs Jamieson says that these pupils have been very involved with building up the stock of books for the club and with the library in general.