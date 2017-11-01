Athletes from the Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) were kept busy with lots of sporting activities during the past week.

The water polo teams travelled to East London and then hosted school teams from Port Elizabeth while a visiting school from the United Kingdom had the local hockey and netball players to dust off their kit as it is out of season in South Africa for both disciplines.

Water Polo

The DSG U14A water polo team have firmly established themselves as the leading U14 water polo team in the Eastern Cape in the second half of 2017.

After their success in the Peter Cuff Water Polo Tournament in East London last weekend (20-21 October), where they beat one of the powerhouses of Border Polo – Stirling High School 4-2 in the final to take the trophy and the gold, this past weekend, DSG faced up against Pearson High School U14A’s who recently returned from Johannesburg where they were the top placed team from the Eastern Cape at the Roedean U14 Water Polo Tournament where they finished 6th. DSG comfortably controlled the game on Saturday from start to finish, in a game played in the DSG Indoor Aquatic Centre, and DSG ran out comfortable 7-1 winners.

On Saturday, DSG hosted a full round of water polo fixtures against Port Elizabeth Schools including Alexander Road HS, Pearson HS and Woodridge College, all playing games against DSG in the DSG Indoor Aquatic Centre.

Pearson High School showed why they are currently the top-ranked 1st team in the country with a 12-1 win over DSG, however, the other matches were far more competitive throughout the day, and DSG won 10 of the 15 matches played.

It was in the junior age groups, especially where DSG showed their strength for the future, winning 7 of the 8 matches played across the U15 and U14 sections. A full round of results is as follows…

DSG 1sts vs Alex 1sts: 3-2, DSG 1sts vs Pearson 1sts: 1-12, DSG 2nds vs Woodridge 1sts: 2-3, DSG 2nds vs Alex 2nds: 2-3, DSG 2nds vs Pearson 2nds: 4-6, DSG 3rds vs Woodridge 2nds: 24-0, DSG 3rds vs Pearson 3rds: 17-1, DSG U15A vs Alex U15A: 4-2, DSG U15A vs Pearson U15A: 0-10, DSG U15B vs Woodridge U15A: 8-2, DSG U15B vs Pearson U15B: 11-6, DSG U14A vs Alex U14A: 17-0, DSG U14A vs Pearson U14A: 7-1, DSG U14B vs Woodridge U14A: 19-1 and DSG U14B vs Pearson U14B: 7-1

Ipswich High

Staying in Grahamstown, DSG hosted a touring team from Ipswich High School for Girls, who had travelled out from the United Kingdom for a whirlwind tour of the Western and Eastern Cape.

Although out of season for South Africa, Ipswich HS brought two U16 netball teams and a U16 hockey team on tour.

On Friday they visited Grahamstown and DSG played host.

DSG pitted their U15A and B netball teams against the tourists and came out on top in both matches, winning 23-7 and 23-6 respectively, while the DSG U14A hockey team ran out as 4-1 victors in their match.

DSG Director of Sport, Chris Hibbert, had this to say ‘It is always tough playing unknown opposition and out of season as well meant we asked a lot of our girls to put in performances on the netball court and hockey field. Although rusty in the first part of the matches, the girls showed great character and performed superbly to outplay the touring opposition in the 2nd stages of all the games. It was of course more about meeting new people and exposing our girls to a different sporting experience, and it was wonderful to have the girls from Ipswich High School join us in Grahamstown and all the games were played in a wonderful spirit.’