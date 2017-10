Following several reports of thefts from carrier vehicles at the stop/go near Chalumna, members of Bell SAPS patrolled nearby bushes where they found several discarded cardboard boxes.

The contents, mainly medical waste, which has been strewn all over the area were recovered and handed over to the complainant.

Other items remain unclaimed at the Police station.

The SAPS will continue to patrol the affected areas.

