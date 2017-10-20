The Rob Thompson Band is set to present yet another entertaining instalment of their popular “Ain’t Nothing but the Blues” night Thursday 26th October 2017 at The Music Kitchen in Newton Park.

“Ain’t Nothing but The Blues” is a monthly evening dedicated to blues music and showcasing the multidimensional offerings of the Port Elizabeth music scene.

Rob Thompson and his band (Kristo Zondagh on drums, Deon Mattheus on bass guitar and Boet Strydom on Hammond organ) will be the core house band for the showcase.

This month’s guests include some of PE’s finest musicians namely lead guitarists Greg Short and Sherid van Rooyen and vocalist and saxophone player Michelle Mattheus.

These top-notch guest musicians are set to add variety to the show, each bringing their special class of talent and unique sound to create a multifaceted listening experience.

The show will take place at The Music Kitchen, 69 Mangold Str. Newton Park. The doors open at 7 pm with the band kicking off at 8 pm and cover charge will be R80.

For tickets and table bookings, contact Ian at The Music Kitchen on 041 364 1964/072 994 5096. Alternatively, you can pay at the door on the night.

There are only 120 seats available, so book your tables to avoid disappointment.

Rob Thompson and Kristo Zondagh proudly sponsored by East Coast Customs.

Immerse yourself in soulful music and let the blues rock you.