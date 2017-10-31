Compared with the previous few months, MultiSecurity reported a fairly large number of crimes in Port Alfred during the three-week period since 10 October. The period since 10 October to the present matches the spike in incidents of crime that occurred over the July holiday period. There were also a number of incidents of howed a considerable spike in break-ins, attempted break-ins and thefts, as well as an increase in public disturbance, violent arguments and the like.

Break-ins and attempted break-ins occurred at residences in Putt Rd, West St, Albany Rd, Park Rd, George St, William Cock Rd, Lancing St, Alfred Rd and Lancaster Lane. In most instances, windows were broken and the burglar bars forced open, in some cases unbarred windows were used to gain entry, and in once case a security gate and garage door were forced open. Nothing was stolen from any of the residences where the alarms had been armed, as MultiSecurity either arrived before the perpetrators could make off with anything, or the perpetrators fled the scene when they were surprised by the home occupants going to see why the alarm had gone off. The main items stolen from those homes where alarms had not been set were laptops, cell phones, flat-screen TVs, DVD players, food and clothing.

Break-ins and attempted break-ins were also reported at businesses in Biscay Rd, Albany Rd and Ten St (Station Hill). In two of the cases, the attempts were thwarted, but at the business in Albany Rd, the perpetrators made off with a lot of equipment, as well as the cash registers. They disconnected the wires to the electric fence energiser, broke through the fence, removed the guard office window, ripped out a panel of the guard office, cut the radio cable and then entered the shop.

At the residence in William Cock Rd, where the attempt to get in was not successful, the same perpetrators apparently returned a week later and broke the same window they had broken before, but again did not manage to get in. At a church on Albany Rd, perpetrators broke a window, causing the alarm to go off. A guard was posted. Nevertheless, the perpetrators returned some hours later, entering through the same broken window, and stealing kitchen appliances and food. A sports club on Southwell Rd was also broken into and kitchen appliances and food stolen. One of the hangars at Aero Park was broken into, but nothing appeared to have been stolen.

On 16 October a man armed with knives walked onto the premises of Kuyasa High School. The police were notified and the man apprehended.

On Joe Slovo St (Nemato) a man walked into a business, picked up ten trays of chicken and left the shop.