Claims that the circulation figures of a local newspaper have been drastically misrepresented have rocked the coastal town of Port Alfred and the surrounding areas.

The failure of businesses is often linked to a lack of marketing, but what if the cost of advertising comes at inflated – and often unaffordable – rates? How do inflated advertising rates impact on a company’s bottom line and therefore the possible success or failure of the advertiser or business owner?

The costs of advertising in any publication are directly linked to its circulation, in other words, the audited number of newspapers or magazines sold. The higher the circulation the more an advertisement will cost. This is deemed fair, as the advertised product will be exposed to many more readers.

In the case of free publications, this may differ. For instance, if 10 000 newspapers are printed, and then dumped at the local tip, the advertiser will never know how many people potentially saw his advertisement irrespective of the cost of it. He would have only the word of the distributor to go on.

The same applies when the circulation figures are inflated.

The Announcer was recently alerted to a possible manipulation of circulation figures by a local publication in Port Alfred.

It came to light that the TisoBlackStar-owned newspaper, Talk of the Town, provided misleading information on their website with regard to their actual circulation figures. They substantially inflated the circulation figures, and consequently their potential readership. This is contrary to the rules of the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) of South Africa, to which Talk of the Town subscribes; member publications of the ABC may only use audited circulation figures in their marketing material.

Talk of the Town have for many months claimed on their website a “weekly circulation of 3800 to 6000 giving us a readership of about 20 000”. When queried, they claimed that these figures represented the publication’s print run (the number of copies printed) and not the number of copies sold.

Following a complaint to the ABC, the claim was partially rectified with respect to the claimed circulation figures, putting it down to an “honest mistake”. The company does not, however, currently give the actual number of copies sold, or the potential readership, whereas before the complaint was lodged, the readership was boldly claimed to be about 20000 per week.

So how does this affect you, the advertiser?

In the newspaper industry, it is well-known that relatively little income is derived from actual sales; advertising makes up most of the income. It is therefore obvious that newspapers with high circulation figures can charge higher advertising rates and attract more advertising.

But what if you are misled about the circulation figures of a publication? What if a publication uses the print order, which is always higher that the number of copies sold, claiming that to be their circulation, whether through an honest mistake or not? In the end, you are paying a lot more than you should to reach a potential buyer of your product.

This is exactly what Talk of the Town has been doing for an extended period. They linked their weekly readership to their weekly print order, which is usually considerably higher than their circulation. This was in fact acknowledged in email discussions around the issue; in an emailed response to her superiors, Mauneen Charter of the Talk of the Town said: “This has not been changed since last year, and should have read print run, and not circulation.”

To sell advertisements calculated against print run for a paid publication can clearly be viewed as highly misleading, as many papers are returned (unsold) and will never be seen by a potential purchaser.

After rectifying the disputed circulation claims on the website, Charter makes a further statement, which also begs investigation. She says: “I have rather deleted the paragraph, as this changes every quarter, and will continually be incorrect if not changed timeously when the data becomes available. It also changes dramatically over season.”

Despite an official request to TisoBlackStar* for clarity on this statement, it remains unclear whether Charter was implying that Talk of the Town’s circulation changes dramatically over season or whether their print order changes dramatically over season?

This was however clarified through the evaluation of Talk of the Town’s historical audited circulation figures (see pdf above) as published by the ABC. According to the ABC, the most papers ever sold by Talk of the Town, since 2006, was during the period Oct – Dec 2008, when their sales averaged 3081 per week. The next highest figure – 3028 per week – occurred in the period Jan – March 2006. Currently they are struggling to sell 2000 copies per week, and reached their lowest circulation ever during the period Jan – March 2017, with an average of 1751 sales per week.

Using current audited circulation figures and the same formula as previously used by Talk of the Town to calculate their inflated readership of 20 000, it can be deduced that on their own estimate of 3,3 readers per copy, their readership is around 7500 – 8000 tops per week. This is a far cry from 20 000 readers per week.

So to get back to the original question: “How does it affect your company’s bottom line?”

In reality, you, the advertiser, are paying double or more than you should per thousand readers reached. This is hard-earned income wasted, which could mean the difference between success and failure.

*The Circulation Department of TisoBlackStar was contacted for comment but did not respond.

This is a breaking story – more to follow..