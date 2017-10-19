The much anticipated SUV-inspired Renault KWID hatchback was introduced into the market late in 2016. It served to redefine expectations within the entry segment, and in so doing has secured 11.5% segment share, with over 6,000 units sold since launch.

Renowned for its innovation and affordability, the new Renault KWID has challenged established entry segment design cues thanks to its robust, stylish exterior plus a contemporary interior equipped with generous cabin space as well as features and fitments normally associated with higher segment vehicles.

In the words of David Durand, Head of KWID Styling, Renault, “The KWID is an entirely new car which offers a lot of surprises both inside and out, including features from the next segment up.

Not only was the new KWID hatchback specifically designed to meet the needs of anyone looking to buy an entry-level car, but also to make driving simpler and safer.

LIMITED EDITION, UNLIMITED ATTENTION

The success of the innovative and stylish entry-level KWID led to the development of the Limited Edition – New Renault KWID Xtreme – taking the genetic design and smarts of the Dynamique Trim level to new heights.

The KWID Xtreme boasts enhanced design by means of an exterior styling pack, which is sure to attract admiring looks. The chrome exterior accents include an insert for the front grille, fog lamp surrounds, front bumper garnish and a tailgate strip. Apart from being aesthetically pleasing, the distinctively detailed bumper protectors are designed to protect the bumpers’ corners from scuffs and scrapes.

For a true SUV look, sporty black rails have been fitted on the roof, and a set of black plastic mud flaps added to protect the body of the KWID Xtreme from mud and water.

The KWID Xtreme is further distinguished by 14” rims and tyres, and funky bespoke decals.

The already surprising level of advanced technology – including standard aircon, electric front windows and onboard navigation – is complemented by rear parking distance control to guide the driver into even the tightest of parking spots, and the Lock-On Drive system which automatically locks the doors at 20km/h, for added security.

With the introduction of the new KWID Xtreme, Renault has gone a considerable step further in developing a new breed of vehicle in the growing small-car segment.

To mark its exclusivity, the KWID Xtreme will be available in limited numbers, to consumers who have an extreme taste for adventure and unconventional styling.

INNOVATIVE SUV-INSPIRED EXTERIOR DESIGN

The distinctive SUV-like Renault KWID features bold exterior styling, with a notable high ground clearance (at 180mm, more than any of its competitors}, offering a high driving position and greater visibility making it ideal for zipping around in urban traffic or cruising down the open highway.

Its high stance and durable design create a sense of security, while its longer wheelbase (2 422mm) allows for a spacious comfortable cabin plus greater rear leg room. With a generous boot space of 300 litres, the new Renault KWID is on par with an upper segment vehicle.

At first glance, the boldly structured front grille design highlights Renault’s trademark diamond-shaped logo, while its C-shaped headlights incorporate the brand’s new lighting signature.

The KWID’s slightly sculpted sides provide a fluid, dynamic touch, with the rectangular forms of the black cladded and flared wheel arches a further pointer to its SUV breeding while also offering additional protection. While the lower door decor underlines the KWID’s robust character, the forward-positioned windscreen and large windows ensure good visibility for the driver and play a big part in travelling comfort, while the sharp creases on the bonnet give it a muscular look.

At the rear, the lower part of the bumper comes with a black trim – another SUV cue – and the body-coloured tailgate spoiler adds to the car’s dynamic stance.

SMART STYLISH INTERIOR

The bold and confidence-inspiring interior of the KWID offers both style and practicality, featuring intuitive technology to ensure that driver and passengers stay connected, including a MediaNav® navigation/multimedia system complete with large 7” (18cm) touchscreen display, radio and Bluetooth® connectivity housed in its piano black centre console with chrome surround (Dynamique & Xtreme Limited Edition only).

The KWID’s inviting interior is enhanced by its class-leading space that comfortably seats five, and complemented by a host of additional and thoughtful features.

The height adjustable front seats are generously sized offering superior comfort while the electric power steering and one-touch lane change indicator make driving a breeze. Electric front windows add to driver and front passenger convenience while the powerful air-conditioning with heater functionality ensures driving pleasure irrespective of the weather. All controls are within easy reach from both driver and passenger sides. The open storage space facing the front passenger, lower glove box (plus upper glove box in Dynamique & Xtreme Limited Edition variant), driver and passenger in-door storage space with 1-litre bottle holder and rear parcel tray allow for practical and convenient stowage.

OPTIMISED ENGINE EFFICIENCY

The KWID Model ranger is powered by a new 1.0 litre Smart Control efficiency (SCe) engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox that ensures smooth, effortless and engaging driving with the added benefit of great fuel efficiency.

The compact innovative SCe engine has been optimised for power and performance and pushes out peak power of 50kW @ 5 500 rpm and maximum torque of 91Nm @ 4 250 rpm.

Key features include:

One of the lightest engines in the 1-litre range with aluminium cylinder block and head. Optimized usage of composite materials for weight reduction.

Low friction design: Features include steel forged crankshaft with optimized bearing dimensions.

Stainless steel close-coupled catalytic converter for quick warm-up and best emission/consumption balance.

F1-inspired state-of-the-art technology: Double loop Lambda monitoring and electrically controlled throttle body for accurate air/fuel ratio monitoring, knock sensor for automatic spark advance adjustment to fuel quality.

Optimized valve timing for increased volumetric efficiency in order to achieve a flatter torque band.

One of the best-in-class power-to-weight ratios.

Drivers will appreciate its good responsiveness and drivability at low revs and wide torque band across the rpm range, as well as it’s impressive fuel consumption from only 4.7litres/ 100km (NEDC Combined cycle).

SAFETY COMES STANDARD

Kwid’s safety features include a Driver Airbag, Pro-sense front seat belts, high mounted brake lights, electric power steering, an engine immobiliser and front power windows.

As is the standard across Renault’s entire product range, the Renault KWID range comes with a 5-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. Services take place at 15 000km intervals, with optional service plans available.

RECOMMENDED RETAIL PRICING

NEW Renault KWID Expression 1.0-litre SCe R 124 900

NEW Renault KWID Dynamique 1.0-litre SCe R 134 900

NEW Renault KWID Xtreme 1.0-litre SCe R 149 900

Issued by Renault South Africa.