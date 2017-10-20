National hockey player Ignatius Malgraff and netball star Nolusindiso Twani took the top sporting honours at the Nelson Mandela University’s Achievers Awards evening held at the South Campus in Port Elizabeth last night where the university recognised excellence across all student activities.

Malgraff, who is representing South Africa in the Africa Cup in Egypt from Sunday, was named Sportsman of the Year, while Twani took the Sportswoman of the Year accolade for her exploits on the court.

In his role as a striker, Malgraff has made a big impact in national hockey circles this year, turning out in eight tests during the Summer Series against European opposition.

He was also chosen for the South African team that played in the World League semi-finals in Johannesburg in July.

Following the men’s interprovincial in Johannesburg in August, the human movement science student was the only Eastern Province player to be chosen for the national side.

Malgraff has also been named as one of the marquee players for the Professional Hockey League, which will take place in the City of Gold from November 25 to December 10.

Twani, who is also studying human movement science, received national colours at a U21 level when she was named in the SA team that participated in the World Youth Cup in Botswana in July.

She has emerged as one of the brightest netball prospects at Nelson Mandela University, appearing for a number of representative teams.

As a member of the Eastern Cape Aloes outfit that participated in the Brutal Fruit national competition, Twani was named the player of the match against Limpopo Baobabs.

Besides representing Madibaz in the Varsity Netball tournament during which she won three best shot awards, she was a member of the Nelson Mandela Bay U21 team at the national championships and included in the SA junior squad for 2017-18.

The Club of the Year award went to the Bestmed Madibaz Athletics Club, which excelled in a number of areas this year.

In addition to ending sixth out of 23 institutions at the University Sports South Africa championships, three of the club’s members attended the World Student Games in Taipei.

They also had 12 senior provincial representatives and 10 EP youth or junior championship representatives during the year.

The club ran various inter-student road-running events and conducted community outreach coaching clinics in Graaff-Reinet and Patensie.

The full list of awards was:

Sportsman of the Year: Ignatius Malgraff

Sportswoman of the Year: Nolusindiso Twani

Club of the Year: Bestmed Madibaz Athletics Club

Administrator of the Year: Zimasa Dunywa (hockey)

Coach of the Year: Delaine Christian (water polo)

Technical official of the Year: Wade Murison (rowing)

Team of the Year: Men’s hockey

Issued by Full Stop Communications on behalf of Madibaz Sport.