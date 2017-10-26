The past 7 days have seen Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) scoop 10 trophies at 3 different Industry Award Ceremonies, in the areas of Rental and Leasing, Customer Service and Motor Body Repairs.

SAVRALA (South African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association) held its annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards ceremony on 20 October. This awards ceremony recognises motor manufacturers who have provided the best possible support and assistance to the Rental and Leasing Association. Volkswagen claimed the Manufacturer of the Year Rental title for the seventh consecutive year and came 3rd in the Leasing Category. Loshini Pillay received the Best Rental Account Executive for the second-year running and Robert Wright, also from Volkswagen, was voted the best Rental Technical Representative for 2017.

The SAMBRA (South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association) Awards, held on Friday 20 October, honours top vehicle insurers and OEM’s for their contribution to the sustainability of motor body repairers in South Africa. Audi was awarded 2nd Place in the Best OEM Category with Volkswagen taking 3rd. Audi also received awards for Best Training Programme and Communication Excellence.

Rounding off the week, at the 16th annual Ask Afrika Orange Index, held last night in Johannesburg, Volkswagen Group South Africa walked away with 2 awards. Audi took 1st place and Volkswagen came 3rd in the Automotive Companies Industry category. The Ask Afrika Orange Index, which is South Africa’s broadest customer service benchmark, measures 165 companies across 32 industries.

“I know I work for a great company but it makes me exceptionally proud when industry specialists and experts look at VWSA and are able to clearly recognize the great work we do and the service we offer to our customers. We are continually looking at ways that we can improve how we do business in the South African market and now as we venture further into Africa we need to push even harder to ensure that we are at the top of our game,” said Thomas Schaefer, VWSA Chairman and Managing Director.