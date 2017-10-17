Ferrari used it’s 70th anniversary to unveil their latest flagship supercar, the 812 Superfast, in Johannesburg.

2017 marks the 70th Anniversary for the world’s most famous Prancing Horse. The official local celebrations for Ferrari’s milestone centenary have been hosted by the official Ferrari dealer, Scuderia South Africa, in Johannesburg last Saturday.

During 2017, over 60 countries all across the globe will host events that will allow the marque’s customers to enjoy unique Ferrari experiences. Clients and enthusiasts worldwide have united to salute 70 years of one legend. Acknowledging seven decades that have comprised several milestones, 7 Gran Turismo stars, 7 racing stars and an unparalleled Ferrari range – all that have built the Ferrari legacy to what it is today.

In South Africa, the official Ferrari dealer launched its official local celebrations for this milestone anniversary at the renowned Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where over 100 Ferrari models from across the range were present for a full day of festivities. The exclusive owner’s track event was followed by the local Ferrari 70th anniversary procession from Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit through to the Ferrari dealership in Bryanston.

“The official celebrations are a tribute to the Ferrari legacy, as we celebrate 70 years of innovation, craftsmanship and excellence. It is a great honour that we can form part of this iconic milestone in Ferrari’s history,” says Scuderia South Africa CEO, Mervyn Eagles.

The finale of the celebrations was held at a private gala event at Scuderia South Africa’s state of the art showroom in Bryanston, together with the unveiling of Ferrari’s most powerful production car yet – the 800-cv, 812 Superfast.

The private preview of the flagship 812 Superfast was particularly significant, as Ferrari’s noble V12 heritage has its roots in the founding of the company, 70 years ago. Ferrari remains to this day the only manufacturer to have continuously produced sports cars with 12- cylinder engines throughout that time.

The first and most difficult challenge Ferrari always faces when it decides to develop a new model is to push the boundaries of its own achievements yet again. This challenge is made all the tougher when the task at hand involves designing a new 12-cylinder engine, the power unit that hailed the start of the glorious Prancing Horse story 70 years ago in 1947. On such occasion, the result of intensive research and development produced a distinctive model that was incomparable.

Powered by a new 6.5 litre V12, the 812 Superfast is the benchmark in the mid-front engine sports car segment, achieving its maximum power output at 8,500 rpm. The result ensures the kind of the thrilling top-end performance that is the exclusive characteristic of Ferrari V12s. Maximum torque is 718Nm @7000rpm, a significant 80% of which is already available at 3500rm. improving driveability and pickup at low revs. The 812 Superfast thus ushers in a new era in Ferrari 12 cylinder history, in doing so, building on the invaluable legacies of the F12Berlinetta and F12tdf.

The 812 Superfast is equipped with leading-edge vehicle dynamics control systems and components. It is striking for both its highly innovative design and aero package, as well as its unpatrolled handling. It is also the first Ferrari to sport EPS (Electric Power Steering)

Simply put, the 812 Superfast is the new benchmark for mid-front engine sports cars. And its heart is the new 12-cylinder which has forged its character.

Scuderia South Africa CEO, Mervyn Eagles added; “As the official dealer of Ferrari in South Africa, it is a privilege to be able to showcase this revolutionary model across all three of our dealers during this exclusive private previewing as we are reaffirming our commitment to the Ferrari brand on the African continent. The 812 Superfast surpasses all expectations of a new 12-cylinder engine.”

The 812 Superfast is expected to arrive in South Africa in the first quarter of 2018.

812 Superfast – Technical Specifications

Engine

Type V12 – 65 °

Overall displacement 6496cc

Bore and Stroke 94mm x 78mm

Max power output* 588Kw (800cv) at 8,500 rpm

Max torque* 718Nm at 7,000 rpm

Max engine speed 8,900 rpm

Compression ratio 13.64:1

Dimensions and weight

Length 4, 657 mm

Width 1, 971 mm

Height 1, 276 mm

Wheelbase 2, 720 mm

Front Track 1, 672 mm

Rear track 1, 645 mm

Kerb Weight* 1, 630kg

Dry Weight** 1, 525kg

Weight distribution 47% front- 53% Rear

Fuel tank capacity 92 litres

Wheels and Tyres

Front 275/35 ZR20; 10’’ J x 20’’

Rear 315/35 ZR20; 11.5’’ J x 20”

Brakes

Front 398 mm x 38 mm

Rear 360 mm x 32 mm

Transmission/gearbox

4WS/7- Speed F1 DCT/E-Diff 3

Electronic controls

SSC5/CST with F1-Trac, ESP 9.1 Premium with High-performance ABS/EBD, dual-coil SCM-E

Performance

Max Speed 340km/h

0-100km/h 2.9 sec

0-200km/h 7.9 sec

100-0km/h 32

Dry weight/power 1.9 kg

Fuel consumption

Fuel consumption*** 14.9 l/ 100km

Emissions*** 340g CO²/Km

*Engine power is expressed in kW, in accordance with the International System of Units (SI) and in CV for reasons of homogeneity. With 98 octane- rated petrol

** With optional equipment

*** Combined cycle with HELE system (ECE+EUDC)