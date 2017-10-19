South African Police officers seized dagga valued at R168 200 earlier today in Grahamstown.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said that a 25-year-old female was arrested in Grahamstown and faces a charge of dealing in dagga. “Reports suggest that the suspect may be linked to other cases,” Govender said.

Three other drug related charges has been opened against a 35-year-old male. Dagga described as “very pure” with a street value of about R 168 200 was seized.

Both suspects will appear in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court later this week.

Enquiries Captain Mali Govender 082 779 7123