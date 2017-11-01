St Andrews hosted Woodridge College on Saturday in a limited overs cricket match which turned out to be a fine match.

Cricket vs Woodridge

St Andrews won the toss on Saturday against Woodridge and despite there being moisture in the Lower field’s pitch on the from Friday’s rain, they elected to bat first.

Peter Jarvis compiled a superb 100 and provided crucial stability for College’s innings of 243/6 in their 50 overs.

EP fast bowlers Cole Schoeman, Elian Booysen and SA U19 left-arm spinner Jade de Klerk formed economical partnerships for Woodridge applying pressure on the College batsman.

In response, Woodridge went about their run chase methodically leaving an aggressive finish for the closing overs.

Elian Booysen patiently set up their innings with a well-played 43. Jade de Klerk was in fine form with the bat. His 75 came off just 65 balls. He was comfortably keeping up with the challenging required run rate and College needed leg-spinner James Quarmby to alter the course of the Woodridge innings. Quarmby managed to sneak one through de Klerk’s bat and bat and stalled Woodridge’s final onslaught. It was good to see some of College’s 2018 seam options on display who showed good composure in securing a College win by 19 runs.

Well done to both teams for producing another fine day of limited overs cricket.

Donation to Woodridge College

St Andrew’s College cricket club made a donation to Woodridge College with the funds from a painting that was donated by the artist, Bob McKenzie.

The painting is of boys playing cricket on Lower field at College and was raffled as part of the fundraising for the St Andrew’s College UK Cricket tour which took place earlier this year.

The painting was won by Craig and Natalie Brown (DSG parents). They sold the painting and the funds were donated to Woodridge to support them following the devastating fire that took place on their campus recently.

EP Cricket Selection

Five College 1st XI cricketers were selected to play for various Eastern Province.

They are Mzo Dotwana – EP U17, Peter Jarvis – EP Coke Week, Christopher Benjamin – EP Coke Week, David Rushmere – EP Coke Week, Murray Wilson – EP U17).