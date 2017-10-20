Having been warned by her father that once married, she would be ‘dogged down in domesticity and be artistically extinguished,’ Clara went through a period of depression. Although experiencing considerable success with her tour in Berlin, snide remarks were made about her in unsigned newspaper articles, describing her as ‘an ingrate daughter under the unwholesome dominance of a conscienceless seducer.’

The date for the marriage was to be 12 September in the year 1840, the eve of Clara’s birthday. At the time, Robert Schumann was thirty and Clara three weeks short of twenty-one. Clara took her marriage vows with confidence and a grateful heart, certain that she and Robert would be embarking on a blissful future together.

Due To Robert resuming his publishing duties the newlyweds were obliged to live in Leipzig, bringing about immediate tensions as awkward meetings with Father Wieck and his family could not be avoided. On 1 September 1841Clara gave birth to a baby girl named Marie.

In March 1844 the couple travelled to St Petersburg and Clara’s opening four concerts were a resounding success. Her programme included Mendelssohn’s Spring Song and the Russians heard for the first time some compositions by Robert Schumann, in particular the Kreisleriana Suite. Madam Schumann was hailed by warmly appreciative audiences.

But now a doleful truth struck Robert. Throughout the Russian tour he had filled what he felt to be a ‘pageboy’s role’, trailing in the shadow of his wife’s glory. This situation threw him into a dark melancholy. Clara was not unaware of her husband’s secondary role during the Russian tour and now she faced a quandary. She realised that it was necessary for her to recognise that a performing artist essentially occupies a less important place than a creator, and that she should not stand in her husband’s way. Nevertheless, she had written a fair number of piano pieces, herself, including a concerto with orchestral accompaniment under her maiden name. She asked herself: “Has any woman throughout the history of music ever achieved something worthwhile as a composer?” However, nature stepped in, and Clara found herself pregnant again with a third child, Julie, born 11 March 1845.

Robert Schumann had not been well during the St Petersburg and Moscow tours. He had suffered from headaches and seizures, but after their return to Leipzig there was some improvement in Schumann’s condition. He fell ill again, however, some months later, while finishing off a choral piece for ‘Faust’. The tension between Clara and Robert lessened, and also the tension between the couple and her father. A fourth child was born in February 1846, this time a boy, Emil.

Clara had barely recovered from the birth when a summons came from Leipzig requesting her to perform her husband’s Concerto in A Minor, opus 54, at a première. The concerto was, in Clara’s opinion, Schumann’s finest pianistic effort to date. Hopefully, a Leipzig triumph would go a long way towards restoring his faith in himself. The evening went magnificently and Clara returned with a sheaf of press cuttings praising the piece.

Times were changing, Napoleon had failed in his dream to unite Europe under France and mechanization was the talk of the day. Already in England there was a steam engine which could run along a steel railway track from one northern town to another.

Schumann’s health continued to deteriorate and his hearing became affected. Clara had now given birth to no fewer than seven children, the last, Eugènie, in December 1851. In spite of his worsening health, Schumann often worked through the night into the early morning hours. He finished his Rhine (or Cologne) Symphony in E Flat, Opus 97, as well as several overtures to operas that would, sadly, never be written.

In the year 1854 other factors troubled Schumann; Britain and France had become embroiled in a war with Russia, known to the British as the Crimea war. This put a damper on all musical activities, as public interest was now focused on a young English girl, Florence Nightingale, whose ministrations to the wounded laid the basis for the humanitarian organisation now known as the Red Cross. Reading the papers, Robert Schumann heard other sounds than music. The names of remote places like Balaklava and Sebastopol brought to his ears the noise of battle, mingled with the discordant sounds of suffering.

As Schumann grew steadily more unwell, a young musical student arrived in Düsseldorf for an audition with Schumann. The youth was fragile but handsome – and enormously talented. His name was Johannes Brahms. The young Brahms became much attached to the Schumann family and infatuated with Clara, now in her thirty-fourth year, musically inactive and grown stout with child bearing. She had lost the bloom of youth but nevertheless she was in his eyes the noblest of women. Her serene face and the sound of her voice cast a spell on the young man.

Robert Schumann’s condition worsened considerably over this period and Schuman’s physician told Clara that his ‘”ear affliction grows worse. He can’t sleep, and he suffers from severe headaches.” He recommended that his patient enter a clinic for treatment. The sounds now in Robert’s head were of “heavenly choirs with voices of angels”. Soon these became to diabolical screeches and obscene sounds. He saw visions of demon faces that leered and beckoned from the corners of his room. He told his wife that he belonged in a lunatic asylum.

A few days later he attempted suicide and was hauled from the freezing river Rhine by dockworkers. Clara had been frantically searching for her husband and when she returned home she was told by the doctors that “Herr Schumann is alive but in a state of terrible excitement. It will be best for you and the children to stay with friends”. Clara sobbed with joy knowing now that her beloved Robert was still alive. In a state of distress, she allowed herself to be led to a neighbour’s house. She never saw Robert again on her own ,because all visits had to be under supervision.

Clara received many kind messages from journalists and friends and the Düsseldorf orchestra continued paying Schumann’s conductors salary through the remaining term of his contract. However, what Clara really needed was, work. “Give me work”, was her plea.

A few days after Schumann’s 44th birthday, Clara gave birth for the eighth time. The child was a boy and given the name Felix, after the great Mendelsohn with whom the Schumanns had been closely befriended. From the moment of the child’s delivery, Clara experienced a change. She came to the conclusion that her poorly paid teaching career could not fund her or the children’s future. Therefore she decided that she must return to the concert stage and her musical composition. Within a week following her confinement, she was at the piano playing with as much vigour as she had in her early youth under her ambitious father.

Her mental state during this period of preparation for her a planned return to the concert hall is evidenced by her diary pages; in July 1854 she wrote: “I am haunted by music as never before; at night I cannot find sleep, and by day I am so absorbed by music that I lose track of all else, which is not like me.”

With some doubt and timidity, she started her tour in Vienna, the city that held such fond memories for her. She was billed as the interpreter of Robert Schumann’s music. While in Vienna, she had time to visit the graves of Schubert and Beethoven and was saddened at the thought of Mozart lying unknown in a pauper’s ditch.

In April 1856 Clara travelled to England. She did this with some trepidation, for she knew neither the language nor the people of that island. However, after a long, wearying passage across the channel in fog and drizzle, Clara was welcomed by a member of the New Philharmonic Societ’. She soon learnt that all of Britain was in the grip of a musical frenzy.

Clara was surprised to learn that England was so well ahead of the continent in recognising Robert Schumann’s worth as a composer and this pleased her greatly. She visited several towns, including Manchester, and even received an invitation to play at Buckingham Palace. After her performance, she was invited to meet Queen Victoria. The two got on well (Victoria spoke fluent German). Victoria, too, was a mother of eight.

On her return from England, she was met by Brahms, who wished to reassure you, despite the appalling news from Endenich, where her husband was a patient. She cheered up when she reached Düsseldorf, where she found her boys and little Eugènie full of energy and good cheer.

She began to make enquiries about her husband’s state of health and was informed by the doctor in charge of Robert Schumann’s case that he probably had only a year to live. She silently prayed that this would not be the case and partially convinced herself that her dear husband’s state of health would surely improve. For more than two and a half years she had pleaded with the doctors that she be allowed for a moment , an hour, a da,y to be at her beloved Robert’s side.

This was never to be. On Sunday 27 July 1856, she received an urgent message from the doctor in charge of Robert. Together with the young Brahms, Clara rushed to Endenich. Her diary entry for that day reads: “I saw him, it was the evening between six and seven o’clock. He smiled and with greatest effort, for he could no longer command his limbs, he put his arm around me – never am I going to forget this. Not for all the treasures would I trade this embrace. My Robert, it had to be thus that we should meet again, how desperately I tried to make out your beloved features……..Two years ago you were torn from me without farewell and leaving such sorrow in my heart…..Everything around him seemed holy to me, even the air breathed by his noble self….. He seemed engaged in a long dialogue with ghosts, couldn’t stand people for more than short intervals, became restless and almost unintelligible…… he looked at me affectionately; then again, ‘I know you’- you, most likely….. The next day, he suffered greatly though the doctor denied this. There was a constant jerking of arms and legs also violent talking efforts. Oh, out of love for him I begged God for release……

On Tuesday 29 July death came quietly at four in the afternoon. Patients and asylum personnel were enjoying their afternoon rest period, so no one witnessed the end. The burial took place two days later. Not many people were present, since obsequies held at Endenich Chapel received little publicity. By the time Germany and the rest of the world took notice, it was all over. – Peter Grist

(To be concluded)