The increase in the murder rate in South Africa is unacceptable and society must find ways to deal with it head-on, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police said on Tuesday.

“When communities do not feel safe and live in fear, the country’s economic development and the people’s well-being are affected,” Chairperson Francois Beukman said in response to crime statistics released last week by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

South Africa has seen a rise in violent crimes in the 2016/2017 financial year, recording 19 016 murders during the year under review.

Beukman said it was upon the South African government, the community and individuals to foster a cooperative effort to defeat this scourge.

“The solutions to the high murder rate will not be found in our rules of criminal procedure or laws regulating immigration. The recipe to addressing the problem lies in a partnership among all social structures to build a better life for ourselves and cooperation with our neighbours.”

Alcohol and drug abuse have been highlighted to be an important generator of murder cases. In 34% of the cases, the offender used alcohol and 3.9% were users of drugs.

The proliferation of dangerous weapons such as illegal firearms, as well as knives, is a matter of concern that must be stymied, expressed Beukman.

“The fight against crime and the high murder rate require a re-focus by the SAPS on crime prevention, detection and crime intelligence that will contribute to the reduction of the murder rate.”

The committee proposed that a nine-point action plan should be implemented to deal with the current situation. It includes: