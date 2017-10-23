The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) took top honours at the prestigious Black Business Quarterly (BBQ) Awards by winning the Kaya FM Best Transformation Award.

The awards, which took place on Friday, 20 October 2017 at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg saw the CDC nominated for two (2) categories namely, Kaya FM Best Transformation Award and the Top Watch Best Employer of the Year Award.

“Having been nominated in two categories is an achievement we are certainly proud of as the CDC. Walking away as a winner in one of the categories is a cherry on top and a validation of the hard work that everyone within the CDC puts in,” says Ayanda Vilakazi, Unit Head: Marketing, Brand and Corporate Communications.

The BBQ Awards are South Africa’s most prestigious and longest-running black business awards ceremony and have for the past 15 years celebrated and recognised champions of transformation.

In the Kaya FM Best Transformation Award category the CDC faced stiff competition from the likes of PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Inqaba Yokulinda Youth Organisation (IYYO). In the Top Watch Best Employer of the Year Award category the CDC was up against, Buna Projects & Consulting and TWF Corporate Travel.

The BBQ award follows hot on the heels of the CDC recently certified as the Top Employer 2018 for Excellence in Employer Conditions, for the third year running. The CDC certification in those awards was based on a comprehensive analysis of the human resources environment.