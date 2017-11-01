The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) awarded its top nine (9) Math’s and Science (M&S) programme learners for the year 2017. The M&S programme, which has since inception improved marks of well over 320 learners over a period of ten months has managed to achieve a 100% pass rate for Physical Science and 98% for Mathematics.

In the class of 2017, consisting of 80 learners, the class obtained a 99% pass rate for both Maths & Science. This at the backdrop of a sponsorship injection earlier this year by the Council for the Built Environment (CBE).

Addressing the class at the prize giving Eldon September, CDC Physical Science Facilitator highlighted that, “where you come from should not define where you going, remember that education is an equalizer which will allow you to achieve whatever you want in life.”

The students were awarded certificates of achievement honouring their dedication and commitment towards improving their grades. The event, which included parents, teachers and executive management from the CDC took place at the Coega Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Park earlier this week.

The M&S programme seeks to improve Mathematics and Physical Science symbols for grade 12 learners with the express objective of improving learner’s aptitude in critical thinking skills as well as to inspire and support learners. “It is important to aim high enough even if we miss the target we should still achieve the extraordinary,” says Christopher Mashigo, CDC Executive Manager of Business Development.”

Lusindiso Vika, a 19-year-old from Port Elizabeth was awarded as the best learner in the 2017 class. Before joining the programme, Lusindiso’s total average for Math’s was fifty percent – 50% and for Physical Science forty two percent – 42%. After joining the programme he has achieved a total average of ninety-two percent – 92% for Math’s and a further eighty eight percent – 88% for Physical Science.

“The way the Math’s and Science programme is set up, it wants you to excel. The programme has been great for my confidence as well as my well-being,” says Lusindiso Vika.

Another learner, Ncedo Siphika a 20-year-old also from Port Elizabeth who came second in the class heard about the programme from his mother and her friends as he was looking for a programme which could assist him in improving his marks.

“I found the M&S programme to have done the trick as my marks, since joining the programme have remarkably improved,” says Ncedo.

Before joining the programme his total average for Math’s was sixty percent – 60% and for Physical Science forty percent – 40%. Upon completing the programme he has achieved a total average of ninety-one percent – 91% for Math’s and a further eighty four percent – 84% for Physical Science.

Xola Ndzima, a 21-year-old from Port Elizabeth who came third in the class emphasized that “students should join the programme as the teachers are motivating and the resources that are available have pushed us to do even better.”

Before joining the programme Xola’s total average for Math’s was forty-eight percent- 48% and for Physical Science thirty-five percent – 35%. After the ten-month programme, Xola’s total average for Maths improved to eighty-eight percent – 88% and for Physical Science he obtained a total average of eighty-six percent -86%.