The donation of wheelchairs and other mobility aides by BAIC during the automotive vehicle manufacturer’s community outreach programme for Transport Month is a gift of movement.

At a handover ceremony at Emmanuel Haven in Motherwell, BAIC South Africa delivered 50 wheelchairs to two community-based organisations and 40 individuals with limited mobility in Motherwell, Wells and Kamvelihle.

The donation forms part of the vehicle manufacturer’s CSI programmes for communities in close vicinity to the new BAIC plant in the Coega IDZ.

“We consider CSI very important as BAIC and this is the first of a series of initiatives that seek to empower the people of Nelson Mandela Bay,” said Batandwa Mdyesha, Chief Financial Officer of BAIC South Africa.

“Mobility impairment becomes especially challenging when community care organisations and individuals with mobility impairments have limited resources to obtain mobility aids such as wheelchairs, crutches, or walkers,” said Mdyesha.

Mdyesha explained: “It was important for us to critically examine what mobility and movement meant at grassroots level in communities during the 2017 October Transport Month theme ‘Together we move South Africa Forward,’”

“In order for us to move our community forward, we saw a close connection between the theme of Transport month and the needs of community members in Motherwell following extensive research, outreaches and consultations to identify human mobility needs.”

Through input from the 9 Motherwell ward councillors, dialogue with community leaders and the inputs of several of various non-profit organisations, BAIC SA’s community relations team were able to identify beneficiaries for the wheelchair donations over a three week period.

“This has been very kind support. I could not walk around in the old age home and I am very happy to receive this kind of aid from BAIC. This is a very comfortable chair,” Ester Zweni from Ethembeni Old Age Home.

For Eunice Adams, the wheelchair now meant mobility for her mother. “My mother likes to cook and after she lost her ability to walk she stopped cooking. This means a lot for her as she can now cook for us like old times. We are so grateful to BAIC as the people of ward 54,” she said.

Thandeka Bam, a NU7 resident in Motherwell was one of the beneficiaries. “I am very thankful. The wheelchair I had was not in a good condition. I had been using the chair for over 10 years since I suffered a stroke in 2003 and could not afford a replacement,” she said.

Mdyesha said it was important for BAIC SA to understand the challenges of communities living in close proximity to its plant in the Coega IDZ. “Today’s event and our forthcoming CSI programme will aim to address some challenges,” she said.

Jointly issued on behalf of BAIC SA and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

