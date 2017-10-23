Entry tariffs to Addo Elephant National Park outside Port Elizabeth are scheduled for an annual increase from Wednesday 1 November 2017.

This will see the daily conservation fees for South African citizens set to increase from R62 to R68. Rates for SA children under 12 years old are 50% of the adult price at R34 per child. Children under two enter for free.

Visitors from SADC countries will pay R136 from 1 November whilst those from all other foreign countries may expect to pay R272. The rate for children is always half the price of the adults – at R68 and R136 respectively.

Conservation fees are discounted for South African citizens in view of the financially disadvantaged status of the majority of people and the contribution by taxpayers to government funds.

All funds generated from conservation fees are used with the primary mandate of South African National Parks which is to oversee the conservation of South Africa’s biodiversity, landscapes, seascapes and associated heritage assets through a system of national parks.

