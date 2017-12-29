23 C
Port Alfred
Friday, December 29, 2017
NEWS

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year, Runners-Up: Those...

TommyR -
0
MAKHOSI KHOZAMakhosi Khoza became a rallying point in 2017 for many who had become disillusioned with the ruling party. Khoza, who has said that...
Bianca Goodson

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year: The Whistle-blowers

TommyR -
0
Mosilo Mothepu: ‘They messed with the wrong black woman’South Africans may not know the name Mosilo Mothepu, but they should. Her revelations in the...
Alexandria farmer attacked by two culprits

Alexandria farmer’s death changes charge to murder

Phindile Faxi

Mayoral festive season message

MultiSecurity

Silly Season crime spike in Ndlambe

CR17

#ANCdecides2017: On CR17’s home turf, family and neighbours put their faith...

Lindiwe Sisulu

#ANCdecides2017: The Top Six that could have been

#ANCdecides2017: Meet the ANC’s new Top Six

EDITORIAL

BIZTALK

Shaping South Africa’s new energy approach

Driver -
0
energy
Much has been talked about the recently held Energy Indaba hosted by the Department of Energy (DoE). Dominating the public discourse includes issues such...

Bathurst explored and more

Driver -
0
Bathurst
The quirky, quaint and sleepy hollow of the Sunshine Coast, Bathurst, has much to be proud of.Recently, I have spent a day trip around...

Valley Market brings a Christmas extravaganza to PE

Driver -
0
Valley Market
Christmas will make an early appearance in Port Elizabeth when the monthly Valley Market, sponsored by SPAR Eastern Cape, starts the festive season celebrations...

IN MY VIEW

LIFESTYLE

CARTOONS

LETTERS TO EDITOR

Wesley Methodist Church

All invited to Wesley Methodist Church Market

Driver -
0
Bronwyn Dorrington on behalf of the Wesley Methodist Church writes;The Wesley Methodist Church is once again treating the Port Alfred community to a Christmas...
birds from hell

My chirp about the “Birds of Hell”

COMMUNISERVE

NSRI assists jet-skiers in Jeffrey’s Bay and capsized boat at Bokness

TommyR -
0
The NSRI assisted jet-skiers in Jeffrey's Bay and also responded to a capsized boat at Bokness Strand.PORT ALFRED:Stephen Slade, NSRI Port Alfred deputy station commander, said:At 10h39, Sunday, 24th December, NSRI Port Alfred were activated following reports of a boat capsized at Boknes Strand.Resources were...
Neville Williamson

EDUNEWS

Standard Bank

Standard Bank SA Schools Boat Race great success

Driver -
0
St Andrew’s College hosted the 2017 Boat Race that was sponsored by Standard Bank. The aptly named the Standard Bank South African Schools Boat...
Fish River

14th John Jones Fish River Journey comes to an end

Driver -
0
The Grade 10 pupils from St Andrew’s College and DSG have come to the end of the 14th Fish River Journey Expedition and the...

SPORT

2017 Daily Maverick Sports Person of the Year: Caster Semenya

2017 Daily Maverick Sports Person of the Year: Caster Semenya

TommyR -
0
Picking Daily Maverick’s Sports Person of the Year never gets any easier. We must be clear, the choice is never just down to sporting...
Madibaz

Madibaz players dominate netball awards

Driver -
0
The SPAR Madibaz players continued to show their dominance in the Nelson Mandela Bay Netball Association’s competitions by scooping a dozen awards at the...

MOTORING

ford ranger fx4

Locally-built Ford Ranger Spiced Up for 2018

Driver -
0
Keeping aligned with the times and ahead of the competition, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) has introduced a raft of new enhancements...
Mitsubishi Triton Extreme

Mitsubishi SA unveils tough-looking Triton Xtreme Limited Edition

Driver -
0
Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has taken customer feedback to the extreme with the launch of a thrilling and very limited edition of the popular...

